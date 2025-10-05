Sign up
Previous
Photo 2057
Too Much Fabric
I’ve been having a sort-out in my sewing room today. These are just some of my stock. There’s also 2 boxes of smaller pieces.
I’m going to the Knit and Stitch Show at Alexandra Palace next weekend. I must NOT buy any more fabric. I need to use what I’ve already got.
5th October 2025
5th Oct 25
1
0
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
2125
photos
41
followers
57
following
2050
2051
2052
2053
2054
2055
2056
2057
Tags
sewing
,
fabric
,
material
Diana
ace
Omw, that looks like a lot of work waiting to be done. I love the lamp Gillian :-)
October 5th, 2025
