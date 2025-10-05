Previous
Too Much Fabric by gillian1912
Too Much Fabric

I’ve been having a sort-out in my sewing room today. These are just some of my stock. There’s also 2 boxes of smaller pieces.

I’m going to the Knit and Stitch Show at Alexandra Palace next weekend. I must NOT buy any more fabric. I need to use what I’ve already got.
Gillian Brown

Diana ace
Omw, that looks like a lot of work waiting to be done. I love the lamp Gillian :-)
October 5th, 2025  
