Unexpected Present

The postman came today with an unexpected package addressed to both of us. It’s a secondhand book, in excellent condition, about the Norfolk coastline.



There was a note inside. It’s from a lady we met on a coach holiday to Portsmouth last year. She was travelling alone and shared a table with us at mealtimes in the hotel. The note says that she was recently helping a friend clear out her house and thought we might like this book as it has a section about Hunstanton where she knows we have a static caravan.



How lovely of her to think of us.