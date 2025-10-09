Previous
Cross Stitch Cushions by gillian1912
Photo 2061

Cross Stitch Cushions

I finally got around to making the cross stitch penguin into a cushion cover yesterday. I had enough orange fabric left to match the cat one I made a few months ago.

9th October 2025 9th Oct 25

Gillian Brown

ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
564% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely needlework
October 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact