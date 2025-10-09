Sign up
Previous
Photo 2061
Cross Stitch Cushions
I finally got around to making the cross stitch penguin into a cushion cover yesterday. I had enough orange fabric left to match the cat one I made a few months ago.
9th October 2025
9th Oct 25
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
8th October 2025 4:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sewing
,
cushion
,
“cross
,
stitch”
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely needlework
October 9th, 2025
