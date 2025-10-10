Previous
Lunch For One by gillian1912
Photo 2062

Lunch For One

Grandson Jamie did get his lunch too, a couple of minutes later. I was sitting on another table with my two daughters and took this quick phone shot before anyone walked past between us.

The Whalebone in Downham Market. It’s an old Wetherspoons pub.
10th October 2025 10th Oct 25

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
