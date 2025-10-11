Sign up
Previous
Photo 2063
View Over London
A view over London taken from outside Alexandra Palace. It was such a lovely sunny October day. My daughter Rachel and I were there for the Knitting & Stitching Show.
11th October 2025
11th Oct 25
1
0
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
2131
photos
40
followers
57
following
565% complete
2056
2057
2058
2059
2060
2061
2062
2063
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
11th October 2025 2:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
london
,
“alexandra
,
palace”
Beverley
ace
Beautiful capture & view… I bet the show was very interesting.
October 12th, 2025
