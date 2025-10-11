Previous
View Over London by gillian1912
View Over London

A view over London taken from outside Alexandra Palace. It was such a lovely sunny October day. My daughter Rachel and I were there for the Knitting & Stitching Show.
11th October 2025 11th Oct 25

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
Beverley ace
Beautiful capture & view… I bet the show was very interesting.
October 12th, 2025  
