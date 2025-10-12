Previous
Shoes and Boots
Shoes and Boots

As the weather is getting a bit colder I decided it was time to put away the sandals and summer shoes and sort through the autumn/winter ones.

Some don’t get worn much. Those light beige boots in the front row will be going as I tried them on and remembered how uncomfortable they are - the top of them rubs the back of my ankle.
12th October 2025

Gillian Brown

