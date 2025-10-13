Hospital

My bus into the city sometimes goes via the Norfolk & Norwich Hospital. This is a shot of one part of it where the buses pull in. This part of it is always crazily busy with vehicles trying to pick up patients from the day procedure unit and cars waiting for a disabled spot to become available. Not very well planned.



There was previously a hospital in the city centre (now flats), replaced by this one further out, around 2002. I know because I was one of the early in-patients in the “new” hospital.