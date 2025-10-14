Previous
Feeding The Ducks by gillian1912
Feeding The Ducks

A record number of ducks turned up at our caravan today. Never seen so many here. There’s not many people on site at this time of year so food options are slim.
Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
Beverley ace
There lucky to find you home… it’s fun
October 14th, 2025  
