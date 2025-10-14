Sign up
Previous
Photo 2066
Feeding The Ducks
A record number of ducks turned up at our caravan today. Never seen so many here. There’s not many people on site at this time of year so food options are slim.
14th October 2025
14th Oct 25
1
0
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
2134
photos
40
followers
57
following
566% complete
2059
2060
2061
2062
2063
2064
2065
2066
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
14th October 2025 4:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
duck
,
feeding
,
caravan
Beverley
ace
There lucky to find you home… it’s fun
October 14th, 2025
