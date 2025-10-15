Previous
Another Day, Another Bus Station by gillian1912
Another Day, Another Bus Station

King’s Lynn Bus Station. The buses park in the middle then drive over to the marked bays to pick up passengers. I’m waiting for that number 34 on the right to take me to Hunstanton.
15th October 2025 15th Oct 25

Gillian Brown

Beverley ace
So convenient…and looks very organised.
October 15th, 2025  
