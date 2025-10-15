Sign up
Previous
Photo 2067
Another Day, Another Bus Station
King’s Lynn Bus Station. The buses park in the middle then drive over to the marked bays to pick up passengers. I’m waiting for that number 34 on the right to take me to Hunstanton.
15th October 2025
15th Oct 25
1
0
Gillian Brown
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
Tags
bus
,
norfolk
,
“king’s
,
lynn”
Beverley
ace
So convenient…and looks very organised.
October 15th, 2025
