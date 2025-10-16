Sign up
Previous
Photo 2068
Sea Serpent Bench
The seats along the promenade at the South Beach at Hunstanton all have these sea serpents at the ends.
16th October 2025
16th Oct 25
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
16th October 2025 4:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hunstanton
,
beach
,
bench
,
seat
,
“sea
,
serpent”
