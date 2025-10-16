Previous
Sea Serpent Bench by gillian1912
Photo 2068

Sea Serpent Bench

The seats along the promenade at the South Beach at Hunstanton all have these sea serpents at the ends.

16th October 2025 16th Oct 25

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
