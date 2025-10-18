Sign up
Photo 2070
Gorilla Quilt
One of the wonderful quilts on display at the Knitting & Stitching Show in London last weekend. Not made by me! I’m in awe at the amount of skill and patience which goes into making such things.
There are signs asking you not to touch the exhibits. I can see why - I just want to touch it.
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
Tags
gorilla
,
quilt
