Gorilla Quilt by gillian1912
Photo 2070

Gorilla Quilt

One of the wonderful quilts on display at the Knitting & Stitching Show in London last weekend. Not made by me! I’m in awe at the amount of skill and patience which goes into making such things.

There are signs asking you not to touch the exhibits. I can see why - I just want to touch it.
Gillian Brown

I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking.
