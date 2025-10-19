Previous
Glass Art by gillian1912
Photo 2071

Glass Art

A lovely robin on a piece of wood. Glass art made by a lady who sells them at a local shop.
19th October 2025 19th Oct 25

Gillian Brown

ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
567% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
That's oh so cute
October 19th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
This is lovely. Very cute.
October 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact