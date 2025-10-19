Sign up
Previous
Photo 2071
Glass Art
A lovely robin on a piece of wood. Glass art made by a lady who sells them at a local shop.
19th October 2025
19th Oct 25
2
0
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
19th October 2025 9:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
glass
,
robin
JackieR
ace
That's oh so cute
October 19th, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
This is lovely. Very cute.
October 19th, 2025
