A Wet Autumn Day by gillian1912
A Wet Autumn Day

It’s been a wet day and the autumn leaves are falling. Hay Hill, Norwich with St Peter Mancroft Church behind the trees on the right.
20th October 2025 20th Oct 25

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
Sue Cooper ace
A very typical wet autumn day
October 20th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful leaves dropping … it’s wonderful to walk through the leaves
October 20th, 2025  
