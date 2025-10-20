Sign up
Previous
Photo 2072
A Wet Autumn Day
It’s been a wet day and the autumn leaves are falling. Hay Hill, Norwich with St Peter Mancroft Church behind the trees on the right.
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
2
0
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
2140
photos
40
followers
57
following
567% complete
View this month »
2065
2066
2067
2068
2069
2070
2071
2072
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
20th October 2025 3:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
norwich
,
autumn
,
hayhill
Sue Cooper
ace
A very typical wet autumn day
October 20th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful leaves dropping … it’s wonderful to walk through the leaves
October 20th, 2025
