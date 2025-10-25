Previous
Yalm by gillian1912
Photo 2077

Yalm

I was in Norwich again today. Took this quick phone shot of the architecture. I was turning right there into the Royal Arcade which is photogenic. I’ve taken a few shots there in the past.

It was busy today, being Saturday. Since I had an incident last year where I’m sure a young man was attempting to grab my phone, I’m quite wary of where I get out my phone to take a photo.
25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

Gillian Brown

ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
569% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautiful architecture… great capture…
We have to be very mindful. I’m often the only person on the metro not on my phone… I sit and journal. Observation but no eye contact
October 25th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
very striking designs!
October 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact