Photo 2077
Yalm
I was in Norwich again today. Took this quick phone shot of the architecture. I was turning right there into the Royal Arcade which is photogenic. I’ve taken a few shots there in the past.
It was busy today, being Saturday. Since I had an incident last year where I’m sure a young man was attempting to grab my phone, I’m quite wary of where I get out my phone to take a photo.
25th October 2025
25th Oct 25
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
Tags
norfolk
,
norwich
,
“royal
,
arcade”
Beverley
ace
Beautiful architecture… great capture…
We have to be very mindful. I’m often the only person on the metro not on my phone… I sit and journal. Observation but no eye contact
October 25th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
very striking designs!
October 25th, 2025
