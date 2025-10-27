Sign up
Photo 2079
It’s Getting Nearer
I bought some Christmas cards to send out this year.
I don’t need to buy as many as I did when I was working so my list has dwindled and of course there are the people on my list who have sadly passed away.
27th October 2025
27th Oct 25
0
0
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I'm out...
2149
photos
41
followers
58
following
570% complete
View this month »
2074
2075
2076
2077
2078
2079
2080
2081
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
27th October 2025 1:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
card
