It's Getting Nearer by gillian1912
It’s Getting Nearer

I bought some Christmas cards to send out this year.

I don’t need to buy as many as I did when I was working so my list has dwindled and of course there are the people on my list who have sadly passed away.
27th October 2025 27th Oct 25

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
