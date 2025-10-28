Previous
Holly by gillian1912
Holly

Holly. Taken on our forest walk last week.
28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

Gillian Brown

I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
Diana ace
A sure sign that Christmas is just around the corner, lovely shot.
October 29th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
Yes, Christmas! I bet when you go again it will have been half-inched for someone's decorations!
October 29th, 2025  
plainjaneandnonnonsense ace
Lovely sharp capture!
October 29th, 2025  
