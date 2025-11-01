Previous
Dog Walking by gillian1912
Photo 2084

Dog Walking

It was cold and windy for our regular walk along the sea front. Only dog walkers about. I don’t know this lady.
1st November 2025 1st Nov 25

Gillian Brown

I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
