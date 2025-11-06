Previous
Sunset by gillian1912
Photo 2089

Sunset

Not a very scenic view. The sunset viewed through the window of my sewing room.
6th November 2025 6th Nov 25

Gillian Brown

I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
Annie-Sue ace
lovely glow
November 7th, 2025  
