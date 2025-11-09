Previous
Lady In Red by gillian1912
I bought myself a new dress and took this selfie in my hallway mirror to send to my daughter. I wanted her opinion on the length.
Gillian Brown

I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
Annie-Sue ace
I hope she thinks it's a nice length - I do! :-)
November 9th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Gorgeous pattern, suits you, length is perfect
November 9th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
A lovely dress, length is perfect.
November 9th, 2025  
Aimee Ann
Good choice...suits you
November 9th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely dress, pattern and colour, and a perfect length ! Suits you !
November 9th, 2025  
