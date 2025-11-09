Sign up
Photo 2092
Lady In Red
I bought myself a new dress and took this selfie in my hallway mirror to send to my daughter. I wanted her opinion on the length.
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
5
1
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
2160
photos
42
followers
59
following
573% complete
View this month »
2085
2086
2087
2088
2089
2090
2091
2092
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
6th November 2025 2:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
dress
,
mirror
,
selfie
Annie-Sue
ace
I hope she thinks it's a nice length - I do! :-)
November 9th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Gorgeous pattern, suits you, length is perfect
November 9th, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
A lovely dress, length is perfect.
November 9th, 2025
Aimee Ann
Good choice...suits you
November 9th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely dress, pattern and colour, and a perfect length ! Suits you !
November 9th, 2025
