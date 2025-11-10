Previous
52 Years by gillian1912
Photo 2093

52 Years

Our wedding anniversary - 52 years.
We went out for lunch in King’s Lynn with our youngest daughter. Here is my husband Jim enjoying his drink. They are Morello Cherry Coolers. Very nice.
10th November 2025 10th Nov 25

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
Diana ace
Happy Anniversary! Lovely shot, that drink sounds delicious.
November 16th, 2025  
