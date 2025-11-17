Sign up
Photo 2095
Antiques Centre
An antiques centre in an old church in Norwich.
I’ve never been in to have a look. I have enough old clutter at home already. I don’t want to be tempted by any more.
17th November 2025
17th Nov 25
0
0
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I'm out...
2165
photos
42
followers
59
following
574% complete
2090
2091
2092
2093
2094
2095
2096
2097
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
17th November 2025 1:02pm
Tags
church
,
norwich
,
antique
