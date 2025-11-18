Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2096
Christmas Present
Part of the Christmas decorations in Norwich city centre.
I took this on my way into Chapelfield Mall. Well timed as when I came out again the area was flooded with school children taking photos of each other.
18th November 2025
18th Nov 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
2165
photos
42
followers
59
following
574% complete
View this month »
2090
2091
2092
2093
2094
2095
2096
2097
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
17th November 2025 1:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
norwich
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close