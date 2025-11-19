Previous
End of the Season by gillian1912
End of the Season

That’s it for the year. We’ve shut down our static caravan for the winter. Fridge/freezer emptied and defrosted; seating cushions pulled away from outside walls to avoid any damp. Roll on Spring!
19th November 2025 19th Nov 25

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
