Dancing Queen by gillian1912
Photo 2100

Dancing Queen

My husband was having a sort out and came across our Wii console which hasn’t been used for a long time. Mostly used when our grandson was young and he turns 23 this week!

I’d forgotten these dance discs. If my husband can get the Wii set up, there might be some dancing at Christmas.
30th November 2025 30th Nov 25

Gillian Brown

I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
