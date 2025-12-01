Sign up
Photo 2101
Misty Morning
A cold, misty morning at the Forest of Dean Golf Club.
I don’t play golf. We were staying at the hotel there and took this on the way back from breakfast.
1st December 2025
1st Dec 25
2
1
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
2172
photos
42
followers
59
following
576% complete
View this month »
2097
2098
2099
2100
2101
2102
2103
2104
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
3rd December 2025 9:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
of
,
ford
,
mist
,
cole
,
“forest
,
dean”
Beverley
ace
Sooo beautiful… lovely place to stay.
December 5th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful scene
December 5th, 2025
