Photo 2105
Wooden Snowmen
Two little wooden snowmen I bought in a craft shop in Gloucester. One of those shops which sells things made by people.
They varied slightly in shape, facial expressions and hat style. I selected these two.
5th December 2025
5th Dec 25
0
0
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
2174
photos
42
followers
59
following
576% complete
View this month »
2099
2100
2101
2102
2103
2104
2105
2106
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
4th December 2025 4:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
wood
,
snowman
