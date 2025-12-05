Previous
Wooden Snowmen by gillian1912
Photo 2105

Wooden Snowmen

Two little wooden snowmen I bought in a craft shop in Gloucester. One of those shops which sells things made by people.

They varied slightly in shape, facial expressions and hat style. I selected these two.
5th December 2025

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
