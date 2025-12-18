Previous
Christmas Haircut by gillian1912
Photo 2110

Christmas Haircut

I was at the hairdresser’s today for my usual wash, trim and blow dry. So, of course, it rained.

Festive decoration for the reception area. I don’t think the yellow “wet floor” sign is part of the Christmas decor.
18th December 2025 18th Dec 25

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
Photo Details

Beverley ace
Makes you feel great!
December 18th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely festive decor
December 18th, 2025  
