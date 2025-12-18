Sign up
Previous
Photo 2110
Christmas Haircut
I was at the hairdresser’s today for my usual wash, trim and blow dry. So, of course, it rained.
Festive decoration for the reception area. I don’t think the yellow “wet floor” sign is part of the Christmas decor.
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
2
0
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
2178
photos
41
followers
59
following
578% complete
Views
7
2
365
iPhone 15
18th December 2025 12:35pm
christmas
,
hairdresser
Beverley
ace
Makes you feel great!
December 18th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely festive decor
December 18th, 2025
