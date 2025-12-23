Sign up
Previous
Photo 2111
Diamond Art
Today’s activity has been diamond art, something I’ve never tried before. My daughter Rachel made the robin and I made the penguin.
23rd December 2025
23rd Dec 25
1
0
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
2179
photos
41
followers
59
following
578% complete
View this month »
2104
2105
2106
2107
2108
2109
2110
2111
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
23rd December 2025 2:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
crystal
,
art”
,
“diamond
Beverley
ace
Very lovely
December 23rd, 2025
