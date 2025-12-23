Previous
Diamond Art by gillian1912
Photo 2111

Diamond Art

Today’s activity has been diamond art, something I’ve never tried before. My daughter Rachel made the robin and I made the penguin.
23rd December 2025

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
December 23rd, 2025  
