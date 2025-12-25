Previous
Christmas Dinner by gillian1912
Photo 2113

Christmas Dinner

The Christmas turkey is cooking. Just about the only time in the year when I use both ovens at the same time.

Merry Christmas.
25th December 2025 25th Dec 25

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
JackieR ace
What a gleaming clean cooker!!!
December 26th, 2025  
