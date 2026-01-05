Previous
Snow by gillian1912
Photo 2117

Snow

More snow today. It’s very icy. My yoga class has been cancelled.
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
JackieR ace
Snow like what I remember as a child in Suffolk!!!
January 10th, 2026  
Babs ace
Looks like the sort of day to stay home and keep warm
January 10th, 2026  
