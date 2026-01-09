Previous
Avocado Bread by gillian1912
Photo 2119

Avocado Bread

A new try out for me with healthy eating in mind. I try not to eat too much sugar or bread. One mashed avocado, one egg and some grated cheese, mixed together and baked in my air fryer. Quite nice.

The blue and white plate is one of two I have which belonged to my great grandmother.
Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
