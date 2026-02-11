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Norwich by gillian1912
Photo 2120

Norwich

View from the window of cafe in Marks & Spencer in Norwich city centre.

I miss Debenhams. I used to shop there.
11th February 2026 11th Feb 26

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
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