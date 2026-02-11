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Photo 2120
Norwich
View from the window of cafe in Marks & Spencer in Norwich city centre.
I miss Debenhams. I used to shop there.
11th February 2026
11th Feb 26
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Gillian Brown
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
2122
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Photo Details
Views
11
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1
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365
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iPhone 15
Taken
11th February 2026 9:05am
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norwich
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rain
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city
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debenhams
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