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Waiting by gillian1912
Photo 2121

Waiting

Waiting at a bus stop in Hunstanton for the bus into King’s Lynn. I like that line of trees on the other side of the road.
7th March 2026 7th Mar 26

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
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Photo Details

Beverley ace
lovely capture... light & fresh
March 23rd, 2026  
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