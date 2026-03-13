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Scaffolding by gillian1912
Photo 2123

Scaffolding

Not a great view out of our bedroom window! At least the scaffolding was erected one day and taken down the next day. To put up new boards and guttering on our roofline.
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
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Beverley ace
a super action shot...
March 23rd, 2026  
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