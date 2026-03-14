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The Birthday Boy by gillian1912
Photo 2124

The Birthday Boy

My husband Jim modelling the shirt I bought him for his birthday.

I was with him when he admired the shirt in John Lewis a few weeks ago. He wouldn’t buy it, said it was too expensive (Barbour). I went back the next day alone and bought it for his birthday.
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
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Diana ace
Happy Birthday Jim, you look great in your new shirt :-)
March 23rd, 2026  
Beverley ace
such a lovely thing todo... its looks great & your hubby looks happy...
happy birhtday wishes...
March 23rd, 2026  
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