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Photo 2129
New Curtains
New curtains for the newly decorated living room. This has been my life over the past couple of weeks - new doors and windows and decorating.
Long overdue. The previous curtains had been up there for many years.
26th March 2026
26th Mar 26
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Gillian Brown
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
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Photo Details
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4
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365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
25th March 2026 6:23pm
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