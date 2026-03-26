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New Curtains by gillian1912
Photo 2129

New Curtains

New curtains for the newly decorated living room. This has been my life over the past couple of weeks - new doors and windows and decorating.

Long overdue. The previous curtains had been up there for many years.
26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
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