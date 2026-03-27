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Family Photograph by gillian1912
Photo 2130

Family Photograph

This old photograph hung in a huge frame on my living room wall. The girl on the left is my Aunt Cissie (1916-2006) and the child seated is my father Harry (1918-2005).

I’ve been custodian of the picture for the past 20 years but I’m afraid it’s had to go as condition has worsened. I took a photo of it as a keepsake.
27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
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