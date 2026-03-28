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Today’s Purchases by gillian1912
Photo 2131

Today’s Purchases

We went to visit our eldest daughter and I visited a shop local to her which I like. I rarely come out of there empty handed. The toiletries bag will be a birthday present.

Supporting small businesses. That’s my excuse!
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
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