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Beach Walk by gillian1912
Photo 2132

Beach Walk

We went for our regular circular walk this afternoon. Cold and windy so not many people about. Just made it back indoors before it rained!

Hunstanton, Norfolk
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
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