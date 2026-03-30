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Photo 2132
Beach Walk
We went for our regular circular walk this afternoon. Cold and windy so not many people about. Just made it back indoors before it rained!
Hunstanton, Norfolk
30th March 2026
30th Mar 26
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Gillian Brown
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
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Photo Details
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365
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iPhone 15
Taken
30th March 2026 4:14pm
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hunstanton
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