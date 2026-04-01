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New Bedroom Curtains by gillian1912
Photo 2133

New Bedroom Curtains

We visited a large DIY store as my husband wanted a few things. He couldn’t get everything he’d wanted but I came away with a new pair of curtains for our bedroom. An unexpected purchase!
1st April 2026 1st Apr 26

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
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