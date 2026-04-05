Previous
Next
Jigsaw Puzzle by gillian1912
Photo 2134

Jigsaw Puzzle

I did this jigsaw puzzle today with my daughter Rachel. We enjoyed this one - no huge areas of sky or trees made it less challenging.
5th April 2026 5th Apr 26

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
585% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Looks great
April 8th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact