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Photo 2135
You Wouldn’t Get Me Up There
A high-flying ride at the fair. Rainbow Park, Hunstanton, Norfolk.
At least it’s a lovely day after several cold and windy days. Easter weekend is the start of the season at the seaside resort.
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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Gillian Brown
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
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Photo Details
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365
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iPhone 15
Taken
6th April 2026 1:07pm
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ride
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hunstanton
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fairground
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Fun to watch from the ground
April 8th, 2026
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