37 / 365

Botany Bay, Margate 🇬🇧

The white chalk stacks of Botany Bay in Margate. The seas were rough, the wind was up, the foam from the water drifting up to the grassy hill above where we were standing, the grass looking as if it was covered in soap suds.
14th September 2021 14th Sep 21

GillyB

@gillyb
I’ve used a Canon camera for over 20 years, starting with an S40 and moving on to my first digital SLR 20D, followed by 7D...
