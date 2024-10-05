Greenbank School District 2199 by giltennant
Greenbank School District 2199

This building is the remains of the Greenbank School - District 2199 located at Hwy 520 and Range Rd. 283. Southwest of Claresholm.
5th October 2024

Pixelgrower

@giltennant
