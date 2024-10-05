Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
1 / 365
Greenbank School District 2199
This building is the remains of the Greenbank School - District 2199 located at Hwy 520 and Range Rd. 283. Southwest of Claresholm.
5th October 2024
5th Oct 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pixelgrower
@giltennant
1
photos
0
followers
0
following
0% complete
View this month »
1
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
5th October 2024 1:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
alberta
,
signed
,
greenbank school
,
district 2199
,
near claresholm
,
abandoned"
,
hisdtory
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close