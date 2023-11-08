Previous
Next
Sunset Silhouette 3 by ginamees
33 / 365

Sunset Silhouette 3

This girl and her dad were playing on the beach, skimming the stones into the sea. it was such a peaceful scene and she was stood just in the line of the sunset causing a great halo effect. I had to capture the moment
8th November 2023 8th Nov 23

Gina Mees

@ginamees
I've always loved taking photo's but joined a club in 2022 so that I could learn how to do it properly. I'm loving my photography journey...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise