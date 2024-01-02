Previous
2.1.24 by ginamees
46 / 365

2.1.24

I quite like the lighting on this one and the reflection of the waffle in my glasses.
I have so much to learn about lighting! and positioning
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Gina Mees

@ginamees
I've always loved taking photo's but joined a club in 2022 so that I could learn how to do it properly. I'm loving my photography journey...
