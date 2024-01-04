Previous
4.1.24 by ginamees
4.1.24

A bit more formal for this one with a bit of background editing. I resisted removing all my wrinkles. this is a self love project after all. I have to accept myself, blemishes and all
Gina Mees

@ginamees
I've always loved taking photo's but joined a club in 2022 so that I could learn how to do it properly. I'm loving my photography journey...
