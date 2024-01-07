Previous
7.1.24

an experiment with editing today and the threshold adjustment layer. Not quite sure what it has done but I like the effect.
Weirdly, it has exported from photoshop a lot clearer than the image looks in photoshop.
Never mind.
7 down, 359 to go
Gina Mees

@ginamees
I've always loved taking photo's but joined a club in 2022 so that I could learn how to do it properly. I'm loving my photography journey...
