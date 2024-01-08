Sign up
8.1.24
A self portrait expressing how I feel today. Full of apprehension and wanting to hide.
It is Blue Monday after all.
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
Gina Mees
@ginamees
I've always loved taking photo's but joined a club in 2022 so that I could learn how to do it properly. I'm loving my photography journey...
365
SM-S908B
8th January 2024 9:51pm
#selfie
#miniproject
