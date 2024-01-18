Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
62 / 365
18.1.24
When you want to do some bird photos yet its damn cold outside. It was slightly better wrapped up in my living room with the door open but not much.
Off to warm up now
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gina Mees
@ginamees
I've always loved taking photo's but joined a club in 2022 so that I could learn how to do it properly. I'm loving my photography journey...
62
photos
4
followers
4
following
16% complete
View this month »
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-S908B
Taken
18th January 2024 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#miniproject
,
#selfieaday
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close